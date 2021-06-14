Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

