Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $94,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.