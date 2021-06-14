ArcBest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,349 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the typical volume of 329 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 14,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.29. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

