Arcblock Reaches One Day Volume of $5.03 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00791869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.02 or 0.08014021 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

