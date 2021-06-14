Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33,722.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 675,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 968,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 217,351 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

ACGL opened at $39.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

