Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 7.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.88. 24,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 957,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

The stock has a market cap of $945.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

