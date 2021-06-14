Arepacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $121,416.97 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,165,621 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

