Ares Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,424 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,554% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 364,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,270. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

