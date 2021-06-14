Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

