ArGoApp Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00166614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00184584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,167.29 or 1.00350524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.