Arion Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Arion has a market capitalization of $45,991.30 and approximately $21.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00160176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00183163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.01040914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.33 or 1.00124008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,106,244 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

