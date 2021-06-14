ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $140.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

