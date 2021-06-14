Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $109.82. 845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,226,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,370,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

