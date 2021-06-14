Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,738.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $281,456.42 and approximately $6,738.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,642,542 coins and its circulating supply is 9,597,998 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

