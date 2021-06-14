Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.31

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The stock has a market cap of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

