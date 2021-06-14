Arweave 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.25 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.22 or 0.00039816 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $541.56 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

