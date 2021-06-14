Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post sales of $82.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,144 shares of company stock worth $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.40. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

