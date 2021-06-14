Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

