Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $189.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $219.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.