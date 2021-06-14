Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 6.2%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.04. 773,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,397,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $924.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

