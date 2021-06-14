ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $709.26

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $709.26 and last traded at $706.75, with a volume of 24936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $651.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

