Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $21.61

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $22.43. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 2,455 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The stock has a market cap of $636.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

