Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.16

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 1011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

