AstroTools (ASTRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $954,975.18

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One AstroTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. AstroTools has a market cap of $954,975.18 and $4,160.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AstroTools has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

AstroTools Coin Profile

AstroTools is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

