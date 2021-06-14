At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of At Home Group worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

