ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00. The company traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$46.12, with a volume of 17592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.78.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.31.

Get ATCO alerts:

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.13.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.