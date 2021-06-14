Atheios (ATH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $132.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 205.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $48,914.97 and approximately $132.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,793.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.15 or 0.06385771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.33 or 0.01568913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00436498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00146803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.04 or 0.00678601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00430615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,605,748 coins and its circulating supply is 40,960,061 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

