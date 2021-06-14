Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

