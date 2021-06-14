Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.
Shares of ATH stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.
In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
