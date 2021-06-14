Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.95 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

