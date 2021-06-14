Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Head-To-Head Review

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98% Nutanix -64.69% N/A -31.86%

90.3% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlassian and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 13 0 2.76 Nutanix 0 4 9 0 2.69

Atlassian currently has a consensus target price of $262.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $37.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Nutanix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 20.52 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,928.00 Nutanix $1.31 billion 6.03 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -8.90

Atlassian has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlassian beats Nutanix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

