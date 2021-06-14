Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 11.1% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

