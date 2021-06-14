Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $68,844.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003991 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 42,027,006.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.70 or 0.08811498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062122 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022589 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.