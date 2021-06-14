ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.60

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.60 and last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 7697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.42.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

