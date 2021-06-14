AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

