Audius Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $133.13 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.