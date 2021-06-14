Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,175,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 815,455 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (NYSE:AUS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.