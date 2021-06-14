Auto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $1,140.56 or 0.02837185 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00783895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.53 or 0.07884290 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.