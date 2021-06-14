Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Autohome worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

ATHM opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.50. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

