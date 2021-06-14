Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.01

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 465976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.