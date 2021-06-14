Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUTL. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

AUTL opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $545.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

