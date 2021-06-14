Automata Network Market Capitalization Reaches $167.10 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $167.10 million and $273.24 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

