AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.15 and last traded at $93.47. 12,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 774,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.
The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.53.
In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
