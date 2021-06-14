AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.15 and last traded at $93.47. 12,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 774,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.