AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 239.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 4.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $14.48 on Monday, reaching $1,380.13. 1,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,278. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,452.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.