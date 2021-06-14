Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4,656.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,684 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for 1.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Avalara worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.81. 7,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,718. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

