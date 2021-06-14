AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.21. 571,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.