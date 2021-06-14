Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.98

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 11054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.
AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
