Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.98

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 11054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

