Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Avid Technology stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,022 shares of company stock worth $504,863. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

