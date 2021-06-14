Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $94.24 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

