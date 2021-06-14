Avnet, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

