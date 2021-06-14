AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 317,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,461. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

